Work starts on EUR 44 mln Semenic mountain resort project with 15 km of ski slopes planned

Construction has begun on a major tourism project in western Romania, with authorities aiming to transform the Semenic area into a key ski destination. The investment, worth over RON 224 million (around EUR 44 million), includes new slopes, a gondola system, and modern infrastructure.

The project was announced by Reşiţa mayor Ioan Popa, who said the development marks the start of one of the most ambitious tourism initiatives in the region.

Plans include around 15 km of ski slopes designed to retain snow, a modern snowmaking system expected to be operational by the end of 2026, and a gondola with 101 cabins that will reduce travel time to the summit to about 11 minutes. The project also includes transport options, including electric buses for tourists.

In addition to winter sports infrastructure, the development will feature year-round attractions such as a zipline, adventure park, pump track, and outdoor events.

“We have already started work with the installation of the snowmaking system, and our objective is clear: to carry out the first tests as early as next season,” Ioan Popa said.

The project could expand into a regional partnership. According to News.ro, Alfred Simonis said Timiș County has been invited to join the investment but will first organize a public consultation before making a decision.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ioan Popa)