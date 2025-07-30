Real Estate

Romanian vlogger Selly to develop integrated resort and entertainment complex on Black Sea coast

30 July 2025

Romanian vlogger and entrepreneur Selly, founder of the Beach Please festival, announced an investment of tens of millions of euros in an integrated resort and entertainment complex named Niburu on the Black Sea coast, near Costinești.

It will involve EUR 50 million in the first stage, and the next edition of the festival Beach Please, which he organizes, will take place next year there, Economedia reported.

The majority of investors in the project are partners from Global Records Group, along with a group of Romanian artists and entrepreneurs from HoReCa, real estate, and entertainment, Selly said.

"So far, attracting foreign tourists has not even been part of the discussion. We have blocks of flats [on the Romanian Black Sea coast], apartments, but we don't have much experience," explained Selly, opening the launching event.

The project will include a shopping mall with traffic similar to that in Bucharest; an events venue with a capacity of 150,000 people; an amusement park; and the largest nightclubs in the world with a capacity of 30,000 people.

Nibiru will be located between Costinești and Tuzla, on an area of 1.6 million square meters. The project is a temporary city – active only in the summer.

"Nibiru is not a festival. It is a resort open all summer. It will address all generations. We have something for everyone, because we all deserve a better experience on the Romanian coast. Nibiru will be every week of the summer season, every day. It is a hub for art, culture, education, and entertainment. Nibiru aims to be like Mykonos, Ibiza, and Saint Tropez. Romania is today on the map of international entertainment tourism," Selly said.

According to him, the resort will have a seafront, a promenade, unlike the urban chaos with outdated blocks of other Romanian seaside resorts, such as Mamaia or Eforie. "It is a resort that respects itself with sanctity. The shops will have an aesthetic line and an internal order and will respect the customer. The Nibiru Promenade will be a continuous carnival with at least eight shows every evening. There will be relaxation areas and exhibitions with themes depending on the week," he said.

(Photo: Selly Facebook Page)

iulian@romania-insider.com

