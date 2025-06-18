Schrack Technik Romania opens EUR 15 million logistics center near Bucharest

Schrack Technik Romania, a subsidiary of the Austrian group Schrack Technik GmbH, a manufacturer and distributor of electrical installations and equipment, has finalized a EUR 15 million logistics center in Domnești, near Bucharest.

The center has an area of ​​3,500 sqm of offices + 5,500 sqm, a storage capacity of 5,000 pallets, a stock of 10,000-15,000 products (an increase from a stock of approx. 4,000 products), a 300 sqm store, 400KW photovoltaic panels and heat pumps, standard A++, as well as 121 parking spaces. The warehouse can be expanded by another 8,500 sqm to become a large regional hub.

The center will support the company's logistics operations, which have been in continuous development in recent years.

In the first five months of 2025, the company recorded a 6% increase in turnover. The number of unique customers increased to 2,000 per month, 20% more than the same period last year, and the number of distinct products sold increased by 10%, currently reaching 4,900 product codes. In 2024, the company had a turnover of more than RON 184 million.

Schrack Technik Romania currently employs 125 people, and the company's strategy is to double their number in the next five years, it said.

(Photo: the company)

