Real Estate

Schrack Technik Romania opens EUR 15 million logistics center near Bucharest

18 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Schrack Technik Romania, a subsidiary of the Austrian group Schrack Technik GmbH, a manufacturer and distributor of electrical installations and equipment, has finalized a EUR 15 million logistics center in Domnești, near Bucharest.

The center has an area of ​​3,500 sqm of offices + 5,500 sqm, a storage capacity of 5,000 pallets, a stock of 10,000-15,000 products (an increase from a stock of approx. 4,000 products), a 300 sqm store, 400KW photovoltaic panels and heat pumps, standard A++, as well as 121 parking spaces. The warehouse can be expanded by another 8,500 sqm to become a large regional hub.

The center will support the company's logistics operations, which have been in continuous development in recent years.

In the first five months of 2025, the company recorded a 6% increase in turnover. The number of unique customers increased to 2,000 per month, 20% more than the same period last year, and the number of distinct products sold increased by 10%, currently reaching 4,900 product codes. In 2024, the company had a turnover of more than RON 184 million.

Schrack Technik Romania currently employs 125 people, and the company's strategy is to double their number in the next five years, it said.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Real Estate

Schrack Technik Romania opens EUR 15 million logistics center near Bucharest

18 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Schrack Technik Romania, a subsidiary of the Austrian group Schrack Technik GmbH, a manufacturer and distributor of electrical installations and equipment, has finalized a EUR 15 million logistics center in Domnești, near Bucharest.

The center has an area of ​​3,500 sqm of offices + 5,500 sqm, a storage capacity of 5,000 pallets, a stock of 10,000-15,000 products (an increase from a stock of approx. 4,000 products), a 300 sqm store, 400KW photovoltaic panels and heat pumps, standard A++, as well as 121 parking spaces. The warehouse can be expanded by another 8,500 sqm to become a large regional hub.

The center will support the company's logistics operations, which have been in continuous development in recent years.

In the first five months of 2025, the company recorded a 6% increase in turnover. The number of unique customers increased to 2,000 per month, 20% more than the same period last year, and the number of distinct products sold increased by 10%, currently reaching 4,900 product codes. In 2024, the company had a turnover of more than RON 184 million.

Schrack Technik Romania currently employs 125 people, and the company's strategy is to double their number in the next five years, it said.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 June 2025
Business
Car parts producer Forvia closes its second unit in Romania
18 June 2025
Business
Therme Group and CVC partner for EUR 1 billion joint venture that includes wellness complex in Bucharest
17 June 2025
Travel
Buzău Land: UNESCO geopark in Eastern Romania opens additional visiting sites
16 June 2025
Diversity
Romania among EU countries with highest rates of violence against women in relationships, study shows
16 June 2025
Macro
Romania’s CA deficit up 46% y/y to 9.4% of GDP in year to April
16 June 2025
Politics
Technocrat prime minister scenario emerges amid political deadlock in Romania
13 June 2025
Justice
Romania’s former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu remains under judicial supervision
13 June 2025
Politics
Timișoara mayor Dominic Fritz wins race to head Romania’s reformist party USR