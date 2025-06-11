Real Estate

Austria’s Schrack Technik invests EUR 15 mln in logistics center near Bucharest

11 June 2025

Schrack Technik Romania, the subsidiary of the Austrian group Schrack Technik GMBH, one of the most important players (manufacturer and distributor) in the electrical installations market, has completed an investment of over EUR 15 million in the construction of a new state-of-the-art logistics center, in Domnești, near Bucharest, according to Economedia.ro.

The project involved the construction of a 5,500 sqm warehouse (with the possibility of storing over 5,000 pallets) and a 3,500 sqm office space. 

The company purchased a 31,454 sqm plot of land to build this logistics center.

In the second phase of the project, Schrack Technik reportedly plans to expand the warehouse by 8,500 sqm.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Viktor Levi/Dreamstime.com)

Schrack Technik Romania, the subsidiary of the Austrian group Schrack Technik GMBH, one of the most important players (manufacturer and distributor) in the electrical installations market, has completed an investment of over EUR 15 million in the construction of a new state-of-the-art logistics center, in Domnești, near Bucharest, according to Economedia.ro.

The project involved the construction of a 5,500 sqm warehouse (with the possibility of storing over 5,000 pallets) and a 3,500 sqm office space. 

The company purchased a 31,454 sqm plot of land to build this logistics center.

In the second phase of the project, Schrack Technik reportedly plans to expand the warehouse by 8,500 sqm.

(Photo source: Viktor Levi/Dreamstime.com)

