Polish retail property investor Scallier targets mid-sized Romanian cities

The Polish retail property investment company Scallier announced the opening of its first two retail parks in Romania, in Roșiorii de Vede (southern part of the country, this month) and in Focșani (eastern Romania, in November) while planning at least three more openings in 2022.

"The retail parks developed by Scallier in small and medium-sized Romanian towns fill a market gap: smaller towns often lack modern retail space. We tend to locate our sites in the immediate vicinity of existing large-format grocery shops. In tandem, they create an attractive destination: for daily grocery shopping, well-known clothing and electronics brands, food court offer, or even a playground for children," said Wojciech Jurga, Managing Partner at Scallier responsible for the company's development on the Romanian market.

Apart from the Danish furniture and home decoration chain Jysk and the Polish clothing chain Pepco, which have already inaugurated their operations in the project developed by Scallier in Rosiori, other shops will include Sinsay, KIK, Martes Sport, Deichmann, or one of the largest Romanian retail chains offering electronic goods - Flanco.

On top of the broad array of retail outlets, the Romanian parks will also offer a choice of catering providers; in Rosiori, Vibe and City Doner restaurants are scheduled to open their eateries.

(Photo source: the company)