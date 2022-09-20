Satu Mare Airport in northwestern Romania undergoes EUR 87.5 mln modernization

Satu Mare International Airport in northwestern Romania, managed by Satu Mare County Council, will invest RON 433 mln (EUR 87.5 mln) for modernization works.

The financing is secured from European Union’s budget (under ERDF) and supplemented by allocations from the state budget and the local budget of Satu Mare County.

Out of the total, EUR 73.7 mln will be used to construct a new terminal and expand the existing terminal, rehabilitate the runway, expand the boarding platform, and purchase equipment for airport activities during winter, Ziarul Financiar reported.

At the same time, investments will be made to improve the safety and security conditions at the airport, build a perimeter road with a length of over 8 km, install modern equipment for security control, and purchase an emergency vehicle and an ambulance.

The investment projects are to be completed by the end of next year.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Anyaberkut/Dreamstime.com)