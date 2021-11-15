Romania photo of the day: Santa’s House in Sibiu hosts temporary COVID-19 vaccination center

Santa’s House in Sibiu, a main attraction of the city’s upcoming Christmas Market, is currently hosting a COVID-19 vaccination center. (Photo source: Primaria Municipiului Sibiu on Facebook)

“The Santa’s House vaccination center is now open! In the story of 2021, doctors and nurses are the heroes, along with all those who will be immunized so that we can have a holiday season as it used to be, in Sibiu,” reads the City Hall’s message on Facebook.

Santa’s House in the Grand Square is the sixth vaccination center in Sibiu (a list is available here). It will stay open until November 21, between 12:00 and 20:00.

Sibiu Christmas Market, one of the most visited in the country, is scheduled to open on November 26.

Romania’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign seemed to pick up speed again in October but the numbers started to drop again in the past two weeks. According to the official report released on November 14, 80,627 people received a vaccine in 24 hours, and only 18,301 got their first dose. The numbers are much lower than those reported on October 26, for example: more than 150,000 people vaccinated in 24 hours, of which 111,000 with the first dose.

