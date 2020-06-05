French group Sanofi names Romanian at the helm of its operations in Romania and Moldova

French pharmaceutical group Sanofi appointed Romanian Iulia Ionescu as Country Lead Sanofi Romania and Moldova as of May 1, 2020.

Iulia Ionescu is a doctor and has 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. She is also general manager of the General Medicines Division of Sanofi Romania and Moldova, and Execution Excellence Lead South Europe MCO.

Ionescu replaces Pascal Robin, who has led Sanofi’s operations in Romania and Moldova in the last three years. He will move to a management position in another Sanofi subsidiary.

Sanofi Romania is currently one of the leaders of the local pharmaceutical market, with a turnover of EUR 306 million and a market share of 5.7%, according to the IQVIA - MAT market report in March 2020.

(Photo source: the company)