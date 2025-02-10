M&A

French metaverse platform Sandbox acquires Timișoara-based IT company

10 February 2025

The Sandbox, a metaverse platform founded in France, entered the Romanian market through the acquisition of QED, a Timișoara-based company specializing in software development solutions. 

QED, led by founders Ioana Verebi, Vlad Temian, and Marius Bălaj, has worked closely with The Sandbox as an external provider for over two years. The company has expertise in software development, blockchain integration, and scalable design.

The QED team will now operate under the name The Sandbox Romania and will become the company's 13th location, joining existing offices in Paris, Buenos Aires, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, and Seoul, according to the company's announcement.

QED started in 2019 as a software consulting agency but later evolved into software development.

"We have built a strong relationship with QED's founders and their team. They bring exceptional technical expertise and leadership, consistently excelling in execution and their proactive approach to shaping and improving future versions of The Sandbox," said Sebastien Borget, COO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox.

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is an immersive metaverse platform where users play, create, and monetize experiences alongside their favorite brands, IPs, and celebrities in gaming, entertainment, music, art, and more. More than 400 partners have joined The Sandbox, including Warner Music Group, Gucci, Ubisoft, Paris Hilton, The Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg, Attack on Titan, Lacoste, Steve Aoki, The Smurfs, and many others. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: The Sandbox Game website)

Normal

