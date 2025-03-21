Courier company Sameday opens EUR 4 million logistics hub near Brasov

Sameday, the courier company in the eMAG group, announced that its new logistics center in the city of Ghimbav, Brasov County, has become operational, an investment of over RON 21 million (EUR 4 million), according to Economica.net.

The logistics center has a total area of ​​6,800 sqm and is located on a 10,000 sqm plot of land. It serves twenty-two local Sameday agencies, located mainly in the eastern part of the country.

The volume of deliveries made by the courier company in these counties increased by over 28% at the end of last year compared to the same period in 2023.

The new logistics center has been designed to allow the integration of automatic and manual sorting lanes, ensuring the fluidity of parcel processing. The space can handle up to 7,000 parcels weighing up to 20 kilograms per hour.

The center also has a manual conveyor belt for atypical packages, which reaches up to 1,200 packages per hour.

Automated sorting systems classify each package according to destination and priority and increase the productivity of the logistics center. The existing equipment allowed the processing of 49,000 packages on the busiest day.

(Photo source: Facebook/Sameday)