Events

Sam Smith and Swedish House Mafia to headline next year’s Untold festival in Romania

08 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sam Smith, the winner of five Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award, will perform for the first time in Romania in 2024, at the Untold music festival in Cluj-Napoca. In addition, electronic music fans will also have the chance to see the supergroup Swedish House Mafia perform in the Transylvanian city next summer.

More artists are yet to be announced for Untold 2024. The organizers say that next year, “the Untold main stage will be the place of premieres and special appearances for a festival in Romania.”

Untold will return to Cluj-Napoca next summer, from August 8 to 11. Passes can already be purchased online from the event’s website.

In 2023, Untold attracted more than 420,000 music fans from over 100 countries of the world.

Next year, Untold will also hold its first event in Dubai from February 15 to 18.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Events

Sam Smith and Swedish House Mafia to headline next year’s Untold festival in Romania

08 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sam Smith, the winner of five Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award, will perform for the first time in Romania in 2024, at the Untold music festival in Cluj-Napoca. In addition, electronic music fans will also have the chance to see the supergroup Swedish House Mafia perform in the Transylvanian city next summer.

More artists are yet to be announced for Untold 2024. The organizers say that next year, “the Untold main stage will be the place of premieres and special appearances for a festival in Romania.”

Untold will return to Cluj-Napoca next summer, from August 8 to 11. Passes can already be purchased online from the event’s website.

In 2023, Untold attracted more than 420,000 music fans from over 100 countries of the world.

Next year, Untold will also hold its first event in Dubai from February 15 to 18.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years