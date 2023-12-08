Sam Smith and Swedish House Mafia to headline next year’s Untold festival in Romania

Sam Smith, the winner of five Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award, will perform for the first time in Romania in 2024, at the Untold music festival in Cluj-Napoca. In addition, electronic music fans will also have the chance to see the supergroup Swedish House Mafia perform in the Transylvanian city next summer.

More artists are yet to be announced for Untold 2024. The organizers say that next year, “the Untold main stage will be the place of premieres and special appearances for a festival in Romania.”

Untold will return to Cluj-Napoca next summer, from August 8 to 11. Passes can already be purchased online from the event’s website.

In 2023, Untold attracted more than 420,000 music fans from over 100 countries of the world.

Next year, Untold will also hold its first event in Dubai from February 15 to 18.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)