First artists announced for Untold music festival in Dubai

Music festival Untold has announced the first artists set to perform in its Dubai edition between February 15-18, 2024. Ellie Goulding, Bebe Rexha, Major Lazer Soundsystem, and G-Eazy, as well as top international DJs Armin van Buuren, Hardwell, Don Diablo, Paul Kalkbrenner, and Timmy Trumpet are part of the lineup.

Over 100 artists, the biggest names in the international music industry, will take the stage on the festival's five stages.

Ellie Goulding has a distinctive voice with which she captured fans since her debut in 2009 when she released the single "Under The Sheets." Her most recent album, "Higher Than Heaven," released at the end of March, was included by Rolling Stone in the list of the best albums of the year.

Bebe Rexha is one of the most acclaimed voices in the music industry. Her collaboration with David Guetta for "I’m Good (Blue)" earned her a Grammy nomination and a trophy in the "Best Collaboration" category. The new album "BeBe" includes dance tracks and collaborations with Snoop Dogg, David Guetta, and a collaboration with Dolly Parton.

Major Lazer is an electronic music project formed by Diplo, Jillionaire, and Walshy Fire. The foundations of this unique collaboration were laid by American DJ and producer Diplo, and the band's music style is a fusion of genres between reggae and dancehall, with elements of dance and electro house.

G-Eazy describes his musical style as a combination of 50s culture and contemporary rap sound. To achieve the success he enjoys, G-Eazy sold everything he owned and started making music. The single "Me, Myself & I," a collaboration with Bebe Rexha, reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, the official ranking of the United States, and on Spotify the single exceeded 1.8 billion listens.

The Professional DJ League completes the lineup of the first edition of Untold Dubai, with Armin van Buuren, Hardwell, Don Diablo, Paul Kalkbrenner, and Timmy Trumpet being the first names confirmed by the creators of Untold.

Untold, a globally recognized festival born in Romania, will make its debut in the Middle East at the famous Expo City Dubai venue. Until November 15, fans can purchase passes for the first edition of Untold Dubai at the special price of EUR 184.17 for General Access and EUR 526.2 for VIP passes. Starting November 15, the pass prices will increase.

Over 70,000 fans are expected each day of the first edition of the festival, with over 280,000 participants from all corners of the world over all four days.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)