Romania’s Electric Castle brings Massive Attack, Queens of the Stone Age to 2024 edition

Electric Castle, one of Romania's largest music festivals, announced the first names for its 2024 edition. Massive Attack, Queens Of The Stone Age, Bring Me The Horizon, Chase & Status Live, Nina Kraviz, and more will perform on the Transylvanian domain of Bánffy Castle, not far from Cluj-Napoca.

The lineup also includes Marc Rebillet, Bonobo, DJ Shadow, and Eats Everything, as well as Romanian names such as Subcarpati, Vita de Vie, Irina Rimes, or Coma.

Electric Castle will hold its 10th edition next year, from July 17 to 21. Tickets can be purchased from the event's website.

More than 350 artists performed at Electric Castle 2023, among them Macklemore, The Chemical Brothers, Iggy Pop, George Ezra, Pendulum, and Jamie xx.

(Photo source: Facebook/Electric Castle)