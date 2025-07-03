Sales of Romanian car brand Dacia in France increase despite a trying market

Dacia car sales in France, the Romanian brand’s largest market, increased again in June despite a declining overall market, bringing the brand's total volume in the country to over two million vehicles sold.

This year, Dacia increased its market share in France, benefiting from the decline of its competitors in a market that has been in a prolonged downturn. The brand managed to climb to over 9% market share this year in the passenger car segment, after June brought a significant jump, according to data compiled by Profit.ro.

With 16,451 passenger cars registered in June, Dacia had one of the best months in its history in France, reaching a market share close to 10%, while the Renault group, its owner, dropped by -3.2% in the same month.

In total, the three brands of the Renault Group (including Alpine) sold 49,767 passenger cars and surpassed their Stellantis rivals, who sold only 41,809 cars, despite having nine brands in this segment. The group's market share was 29.4%, a historic peak that surpassed Stellantis' 24.7%.

After the first half of the year, Dacia holds a 9.1% market share in the passenger car segment, up 1.1% from the previous year, with a total volume of 76,593 cars sold. In the retail customer segment, Dacia's share is even higher, at 15.2%, also a historic level.

Dacia’s strong performance in June was supported by both the Sandero, with 35,391 units sold, the third best-selling car in France across all segments, and the increase in deliveries of the Duster SUV, which reached 22,678 units sold by the end of the first half of the year. The latter is the third best-selling SUV in France (after Peugeot 2008 and 3008) and the top seller in the retail segment.

Additionally, the Bigster has reached 10,000 orders since its launch this spring, with 5,832 units registered, leading the C-SUV retail segment.

Dacia also recorded a slight increase of 0.5% in the corporate segment, which is not the brand’s preferred sales channel due to its no-discount pricing policy. Nevertheless, the brand reached a 2.6% market share, up from 2.1% a year ago.

Since entering the French market in 2005 with the first-generation Logan, Dacia has sold over 2 million vehicles, doubling its volume in the past seven years and consolidating its third-place position among French brands, after Renault and Peugeot. The brand's best-selling model throughout this period is the Sandero, with over 900,000 units sold in the French auto market. The Duster has reached nearly 600,000 units, while the Spring has a total volume of 70,000 units, similar to that of the Jogger.

The French market represents Dacia’s largest, accounting for over a quarter of its global sales, which reached approximately 345,000 units in the first half of the year.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Chernetskaya | Dreamstime.com)