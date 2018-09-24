Romania’s largest multipurpose hall operates under Banca Transilvania brand

Sala Polivalenta in Cluj-Napoca, the largest multipurpose hall in Romania, changed its name into BTarena following a partnership between local lender Banca Transilvania and the City Hall of Cluj, the bank announced.

Sala Polivelanta has a capacity of 10,000 seats. It hosted many sports and artistic events in the last four years, such as Eurobasket 2017, the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2017, the European Table Tennis Championships – Youth and Junior 2018, Fed Cup and Davis Cup, and concerts of Sting, Julio Iglesias, Jose Carreras, James Blunt, Eros Ramazzotti, Lara Fabian, Alphaville, Modern Talking, Dire Straits, and Smokie. Also, several shows of the Untold music festival, workshops, corporate events and fairs have been taking place here.

Meanwhile, Cluj-Napoca-based Banca Trasilvania, founded by a group of Romanian investors in 1993, became the biggest financial group in Romania at the end of June 2018, surpassing its main competitor BCR.

Irina Marica, [email protected]