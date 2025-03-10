The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) announced that a mass of air containing Saharan dust will reach Romania starting on Tuesday morning, March 11.

Between March 9 and 13, the southwesterly air circulation will favor the advance of an air mass loaded with dust particles of Saharan origin from North Africa towards southeastern Europe and over Romania, starting on Tuesday morning. Meteorologists specify that dust deposits will initially be observed in the west and center of the country, then in the south and southeast.

From the night of Wednesday to Thursday, March 12 to 13, the mass of air loaded with Saharan dust particles will move away from Romania, ANM announced on Sunday in a Facebook post.

Following the Saharan dust, the weather in Romania will remain pleasant and unusually warm across the entire country, with temperatures significantly higher than those typical for the period.

Saharan dust is a mixture of sand and dust from the Sahara, the vast desert area that covers most of North Africa.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jan Gajdosik | Dreamstime.com)