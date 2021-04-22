Bucharest concerts: SAGA Festival announces lineup of its 2021 edition

Tiësto, Alan Walker, Clean Bandit, Timmy Trumpet, Topic, Vini Vici, and W&W are among the DJs and groups set to perform at SAGA Festival, scheduled to take place between September 10 and September 12 in Bucharest’s Izvor Park.

More than 50 names from house, techno, and progressive are expected to perform at the festival, the organizers announced.

Also part of the lineup are Don Diablo, MORTEN, sister duo Nervo, Salvatore Ganacci, Sigala and Amelie Lens, performing in the country for the first time, and Dubfire. The full lineup is available here.

Tickets for the three-day festival are already on sale; a limited number of tickets at a special price are available until 12 PM CET on April 23. Tickets can be purchased from bilete.ro.

The festival is the result of a collaborative effort between organizers ALDA (AMF) and Insomniac (EDC).

(Photo: Pixabay)

simona@romania-insider.com