Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 01/04/2021 - 10:23
Social

Romania’s Orthodox Church announces safety measures for Epiphany ceremonies

04 January 2021
This year’s Epiphany ceremonies will be held in compliance with special safety measures in Romania, because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The Epiphany (Boboteaza in Romanian), which is celebrated annually on January 6, is one of the most important religious celebrations among Romanian Christians. Churches get very crowded during this period, as many believers attend religious ceremonies. Thus, in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, the Romanian Patriarchate announced that liturgical events at the Patriarchal Cathedral in Bucharest would be held with several safety precautions. 

The Orthodox Church announced, for example, measures to manage the flow of participants (such as special access corridors). Participants will also be required to wear face masks and keep a 1.5-meter distance between them. Plus, the holy water that believers usually take from the church on Epiphany Day will be bottled, according to G4media.ro.

The Epiphany marks the day when Jesus was baptized in the Jordan River by John the Baptist (the Saint celebrated the next day, on January 7). The Epiphany and St. John’s Day mark the end of the winter holidays in Romania. 

The celebrations start on the eve of the Epiphany, on January 5, when the priests across all Orthodox churches in the country begin to bless the waters. The holy water (aghiasma in Romanian) is then given to the people on the Epiphany Day. The believers use the aghiasma to bless their houses, goods, and animals, as it is believed that this blessed water has miraculous powers and protects them.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

05 January 2018
Culture & History
Local traditions: Priests bless the waters on Epiphany Day in Romania
