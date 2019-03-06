Over 13,500 Romanian and foreign military take part in Saber Guardian 2019 exercise

More than 13,500 Romanian and foreign military will take part in the multinational exercise Saber Guardian 2019, which kicked off on June 3 in five locations in Romania, Mediafax reported.

The exercise takes place in Cincu, Borduşani, Babadag, Smârdan and Râşnov.

The exercise aims to "emphasize cohesion, unity and solidarity of the partner and allied states with a view of defending themselves against any type of aggression, especially by a rapid mobilization and concentration of forces in a short time, anywhere in Europe," the Romanian Defense Ministry (MApN) said.

The activities planned during the exercise include staff tactical exercises and firing exercises, forced river crossing, and specific medical activities.

Military from 14 allied and partner countries take part in the exercise, namely from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Germania, Great Britain, Republic of Moldova, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine and United States.

(Photo: m.m.p. Iulian Cadulencu /Ministerul Apararii Nationale Facebook Page)

