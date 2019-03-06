Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 06/03/2019 - 13:42
Social
Over 13,500 Romanian and foreign military take part in Saber Guardian 2019 exercise
03 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 13,500 Romanian and foreign military will take part in the multinational exercise Saber Guardian 2019, which kicked off on June 3 in five locations in Romania, Mediafax reported.

The exercise takes place in Cincu, Borduşani, Babadag, Smârdan and Râşnov.

The exercise aims to "emphasize cohesion, unity and solidarity of the partner and allied states with a view of defending themselves against any type of aggression, especially by a rapid mobilization and concentration of forces in a short time, anywhere in Europe," the Romanian Defense Ministry (MApN) said.

The activities planned during the exercise include staff tactical exercises and firing exercises, forced river crossing, and specific medical activities.

Military from 14 allied and partner countries take part in the exercise, namely from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Germania, Great Britain, Republic of Moldova, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine and United States.

(Photo: m.m.p. Iulian Cadulencu /Ministerul Apararii Nationale Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 06/03/2019 - 13:42
Social
Over 13,500 Romanian and foreign military take part in Saber Guardian 2019 exercise
03 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 13,500 Romanian and foreign military will take part in the multinational exercise Saber Guardian 2019, which kicked off on June 3 in five locations in Romania, Mediafax reported.

The exercise takes place in Cincu, Borduşani, Babadag, Smârdan and Râşnov.

The exercise aims to "emphasize cohesion, unity and solidarity of the partner and allied states with a view of defending themselves against any type of aggression, especially by a rapid mobilization and concentration of forces in a short time, anywhere in Europe," the Romanian Defense Ministry (MApN) said.

The activities planned during the exercise include staff tactical exercises and firing exercises, forced river crossing, and specific medical activities.

Military from 14 allied and partner countries take part in the exercise, namely from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Germania, Great Britain, Republic of Moldova, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine and United States.

(Photo: m.m.p. Iulian Cadulencu /Ministerul Apararii Nationale Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon
24 May 2019
Justice
Romanian Police Academy head dismissed amid journalist blackmail scandal

Get in Touch with Us