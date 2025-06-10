About 5,000 troops from four countries join Saber Guardian 25 exercise in Romania

Roughly 5,000 soldiers from Italy, Moldova, Romania, and the United States are participating in the multinational Saber Guardian 25 (SG25) exercise, running from June 9 to 24. The exercise is led by the US Army Europe (USAREUR) and the Romanian Joint Forces Command “General Ioan Emanoil Florescu.”

Military activities take place across multiple training areas in Romania, including Frecăței and Babadag in Tulcea county, Suraia in Vrancea, and Cincu in Brașov, the Ministry of Defense (MApN) said.

“The primary aim of SG25 is to strengthen cohesion, unity, and solidarity among allied and partner nations by demonstrating the ability to rapidly deploy and concentrate forces anywhere in Europe within a short timeframe,” the ministry said.

SG25 is part of the larger DEFENDER 25 exercise series, which began with planning and coordination phases earlier this year. In May, personnel and equipment were deployed to training locations via national road, sea, and air transport networks. After the exercise concludes in late June, forces will begin their withdrawal.

DEFENDER 25, organized by the US European Command (USEUCOM) and coordinated by USAREUR-AF (US Army Europe and Africa Command), involves approximately 10,000 troops from seven allied and partner countries, with training events conducted across the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Romania.

Key training elements include tactical marches with military vehicles, multiple river crossings, and live-fire exercises. These activities focus on enhancing interoperability among the participating contingents.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale, Romania - www.mapn.ro)