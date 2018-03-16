Ryanair drops only flight route from Craiova airport

Ryanair, the biggest low-cost airline in Europe, has decided to also take out the only flight route from Craiova airport from its winter schedule.

The airline previously announced that it would drop its routes from Oradea, a city in Western Romania, starting October, and close its base in Timisoara due to poor performance. The Irish airline will only keep the flights from Timisoara to Bucharest and Milano. It will close the routes to Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Brussels and London.

Ryanair currently operates flights from Craiova to Valencia, in Spain, twice a week. According to the airline’s booking system, the last flight from Craiova to Valencia will be operated on October 25, according to local Economica.net.

The winter schedule in the air industry begins in late October – early November.

