Ryanair to close routes from Oradea

Ryanair, the biggest low-cost airline in Europe, will close its routes from Oradea, a city in Western Romania, starting October. The company made this decision due to commercial reasons.

Ryanair will continue to operate five routes from Oradea to Milano Bergamo, Memmingen, Barcelona Girona, Dusseldorf Weeze and London Stansted over the summer, but will close them this autumn.

The decision comes after Ryanair recently announced that it would also close its base in Timisoara, Western Romania, and close most of its routes for this destination. The Irish airline will only keep the flights from Timisoara to Bucharest and Milano. It will close the routes to Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Brussels and London.

