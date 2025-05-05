Politics

Russia Today journalist not allowed to enter Romania

05 May 2025

Russia Today (RT) editor-in-chief Margarita Simonian complained on her X account that Romania had detained and subsequently expelled journalist Chay Bowes, who works for RT, according to Digi24 TV station in Bucharest.

Romanian authorities explained that Bowes is subject to a ban on entering the national territory on grounds that, under existing regulations, are communicated only to the subjects.

The Information and Public Relations Center within Romania's General Inspectorate of the Border Police confirmed that Irish journalist Chay Bowes was not allowed to enter Romania, as he had a ban in this regard.

"Following the checks, it turned out that the man was prohibited from entering the national territory [...]. The Irish citizen was informed about the situation and was also given a document regarding the measure ordered and the reason for it, as well as information about the legal way to challenge the ban. The person remained in the transit area and purchased a ticket for a flight to Turkey, taking off a few hours later." 

Bowes, who is Irish and lives in Moscow, was put on a plane bound for Istanbul.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the incident, accusing the Romanian authorities of preventing the journalist from doing his job, the Russian state agency TASS reported.

(Photo: Inquam Photos)

iulian@romania-insider.com
 

