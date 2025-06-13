Roughly 32% of Romanians plan to spend their holidays abroad, study shows

Around 32% of Romanians plan to spend their upcoming holidays abroad, with Greece, Italy, and Spain topping the list of preferred destinations, according to the Visa CEE Travel and Payment Intentions Study 2025.

Of those going abroad for the summer, nearly 40% say they are “experience seekers,” prioritizing discoveries and stepping out of their comfort zones. On average, they plan to stay almost 9 days abroad and to spend an average of EUR 840 per person per trip, primarily funding food, excursions, and souvenirs

The Visa study, which covered seven CEE countries including Romania, reveals that digital payments are becoming commonplace for Romanian tourists during holidays abroad. Over 4 in 5 Romanian travelers will pay by card, smartphone, or smartwatch at their destination, a slight increase compared to last year.

CEE travelers highlight convenience (64%), speed (61%), and safety (55%) as the top benefits of paying by card abroad. Digital wallets are also gaining traction, with usage surging 4% YoY and one in three Romanian tourists choosing this method as their preferred way to pay abroad.

Romanian travelers prove to be financially savvy: more than half plan expenditures carefully before departure, and every second tourist tracks spending via digital banking while abroad. Among those who plan ahead, an impressive 81% say their on-the-ground expenses align with what they originally planned.

However, nearly 1 in 5 (16%) admit that they adjust spending to match travel companions, even if it means exceeding their budget.

Romanian consumers also expect banks to provide solutions that improve their travel experience, and they are willing to pay for them. Currently, the most used services include currency exchange (46%), foreign currency accounts (38%), and travel insurance linked to credit/debit cards (23%). They would also like their banks to offer services like faster and cheaper currency exchange processes and greater discounts on airline tickets and hotels.

“Our survey indicates that Romanians are keen to use bank ancillary services related to travel and on average are willing to pay EUR 2.3 per month for them, with some pointing more than EUR 5,” says Elena Ungureanu, Visa Country Manager.

Most Romanians organize their trips independently, and 2 in 5 opt for package holidays. In both cases, they are most likely to use online channels to purchase services and prefer to pay digitally. When planning their next trip, most Romanian travelers seek advice from friends and family (51%), or turn to trusted sources such as travel agency brochures (45%) and travel websites (42%). Notably, 12% are already using artificial intelligence for travel planning.

Visiting local attractions and museums, as well as relaxing, resting, and reading, are the primary travel goals for Romanian tourists. Nearly two-fifths identify as experience seekers, prioritizing enriching discoveries and unique experiences that push them out of their comfort zones. One in four travelers are deal hunters, constantly searching for good deals and tricks to avoid overpaying. However, over 2 in 5 Romanians say they love good deals but will not compromise on comfort, safety, or food.

While bargain hunting and exploration take the lead, only 7% of Romanian travelers embrace the content creator lifestyle, posting online from trendy spots. Interestingly, almost double (13%) prioritize destinations that are currently trending on social media.

(Photo source: Angkana Kittayachaweng | Dreamstime.com)