ROStartup Ecosystem, an umbrella organization representing Romania’s national startup ecosystem, has been officially established.

The organization aims to “align strategies, improve communication, and amplify impact through the synergies created among the ecosystem’s organizations,” it said.

ROStartup Ecosystem has 15 founding members, including investment funds, startup support organizations, and acceleration programs: Growceanu, TechAngels Romania, Activize, Freshblood, ADR Nord-Est / Rubik Hub, Innovation Labs, How To Web, Make IT in Oradea, Impact Hub Bucharest, Cluj Startups, Timișoara Startups, Iceberg, Spherik Accelerator, Transilvania IT Cluster, ADR Nord-Vest.

The association’s board of directors includes Bianca Muntean (Co-founder & Cluster Manager Transilvania IT Cluster), David Achim (Executive Director Make IT in Oradea), Mircea Vădan (Managing Partner Activize), Răzvan Crăciunescu (Vice Dean of the Faculty of Electronics, Telecommunications, and Information Technology at the POLITEHNICA University of Bucharest), Vlad Craioveanu (Co-founder & CEO Impact Hub Bucharest), Andrei Cosmin Munteanu (Co-founder & CEO Cowork Timișoara).

Vlad Gliga serves as the president of the association, and Adina Simionescu as the CEO of ROStartup.

Other organizations will soon have the opportunity to join as members and all updates will be announced on the ROStartup Ecosystem website.

A budget has been allocated to the association through the Smart Growth, Digitization, and Financial Instruments Program (PoCIDIF). This budget will be directed through public calls to increase capacity and amplify the impact of programs run by organizations within the ecosystem, ROStartup said.

(Photo: the association)

simona@romania-insider.com