Agriculture

Romanian entrepreneur pours EUR 10.5 mln in animal feed plant

15 September 2025

Rosavis Prod, a business founded in 2007 by the Vica and Constantin Mihăilă family in northeastern Romania at Roşieşti, Vaslui County, which raises 2 million chickens annually, is investing EUR 10.8 million in a feed factory, Ziarul Financiar reported. Out of this, EUR 6.5 million will come from a state grant.

The owners' ambition is to compete with major players in the market, such as UBM Feed, Carmistin, and Agroland, which have greatly increased their capacities in recent years, but to differentiate themselves through premium products for poultry feed, including turkeys and pigs.

Rosavis Prod reported RON 30 million (EUR 6 million) turnover and RON 2.4 million net profit last year. 

The company employed an average of 61 people in 2024.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Akhmad Safrul/Dreamstime.com)

(Photo source: Akhmad Safrul/Dreamstime.com)

