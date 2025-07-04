Events

Rooftop Season returns to National Theatre in Bucharest for 2025 edition

04 July 2025

After its successful 2024 debut, Rooftop Season is back this summer with a new lineup of open-air concerts on the rooftop of the National Theatre in Bucharest.

This year's edition, organized by Overground Music in partnership with the National Theatre, kicks off on July 7 and will feature weekly performances by some of Romania’s most beloved artists, including byron, Dimitri’s Bats, The Mono Jacks, Coma, Toulouse Lautrec, Rana, Valeria Stoica, Paul Tihan & Andra Andriucă, and Luiza Zan & Jazzpar Trio. 

The concerts will take place at the theatre’s Sala Amfiteatru, an intimate venue perched above the city that offers panoramic views and a unique summer atmosphere.

“We want Rooftop Season 2025 to be a celebration of contemporary Romanian music in the most impressive setting possible,” said Iulia Pop, co-founder of Overground Music.

Tickets are available exclusively through Bilete.ro.

(Photo source: the organizers)

