Romania’s Rompetrol group invests USD 12 mln in upgrading the Vega refinery

Rompetrol Rafinare, a member of the KMG International group owned by the Government of Kazakhstan through KazMunayGas, will invest nearly USD 2 million in the upgrade of its smaller refinery Vega located in Ploiesti to increase its energy efficiency and reduce the impact on the environment.

It will invest another USD 10 million to reduce the footprint of the refinery over the neighborhoods.

The refinery upgrade includes, among others, the installation of a new steam boiler, purchased at the end of last year. At the same time, a total budget of approximately USD 10 million will be allocated to environmental compliance projects, with a direct impact on reducing the impact of the refinery on its neighbors and the environment.

“Our goal for the next years is to increase the energy efficiency of Vega Ploiesti to near the maximum yield,” said Yedil Utekov, general manager of Rompetrol Rafinare.

The objectives of this project are mainly to improve the energy efficiency of the refinery by increasing the yield from 91% to about 96% and reducing the emissions resulting from the steam production process.

Rompetrol Rafinare also operates Petromidia Refinery, Romania’s largest refinery, located on the Black Sea coast.

(Photo source: Rompetrol Rafinare)