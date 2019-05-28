Romania’s largest refinery wants a bigger slice of local fuel market

Romania’s largest refinery Rompetrol Rafinare - Petromidia seeks ways to increase its sales on the local market since this would make more economic sense than exporting its petroleum products, according to a company document quoted by Profit.ro.

With this end, the refinery wants to strike a deal with Oil Terminal and start delivering petroleum products on the domestic market by the latter’s oil terminal in the port of Constanta. The company speaks in the document, as a perspective, of “increasing the total domestic deliveries of the company to current importers and resellers, with the supplementary sale to be delivered by the company directly from the oil terminal to the domestic market, which is more profitable.”

In 2018, out of 2.76 million tonnes of diesel produced, Rompetrol Rafinare exported 1.12 million tonnes (40.6%) and delivered 1.64 million tonnes (59.4%) on the local market. Out of the 1.36 million tonnes of gasoline, it exported 1.01 million tonnes (77.6%) and sold the rest of it (0.30 million tonnes, 22.4%) on the local market.

Rompetrol Rafinare, which is controlled by the state oil company of Kazakhstan-KazMunayGas, has a distribution network of 926 trading points (own stations, partner stations, and mobile stations).

Rompetrol ranks second on the local fuel market after former state-controlled oil and gas monopoly OMV Petrom, currently part of Austrian group OMV. Other major players on the local fuel market are Russian group LukOil and Hungarian group Mol while newer players include Azeri group Socar and Russian Gazprom.

(Photo source: Facebook/Rompetrol-KMG International)