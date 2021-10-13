Romania's Romgaz expects to complete 430MW power plant at Iernut at the end of 2022

Romanian state-controlled natural gas company Romgaz is analyzing the possibility of concluding a new contract with the consortium formed by Romelectro and Duro Felguera for the completion of the Iernut power plant (430MW), Romgaz's general manager, Aristotel Jude, told lawmakers on October 12.

The plant could play a vital role in the decarbonization strategy, among others inked in the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). But according to Jude, the plant will be ready only by the end of next year - three years later than initially planned, according to Adevarul.

Romgaz has officially terminated in April the contract for developing the Iernut gas-fired power plant, signed in 2016. Initially scheduled for completion by the end of 2019, the plant is not yet ready.

Romgaz hired the contractor to build a modern gas-fired plant for EUR 260 mln on the location of the Iernut power plant taken over from thermal power group Elcen in exchange for RON 658 mln (EUR 146 mln) worth of debt.

(Photo source: Facebook/Romgaz)