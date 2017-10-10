Romania’s Q2 economic growth revised upwards to 6.1%

Romania’s economy increased by 6.1% in the second quarter of this year (in nominal terms) compared to the same period of 2016, according to revised data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS). The growth rate is 0.2 percentage points higher than the one previously announced in September. In seasonally adjusted terms, the growth rate stood at 5.9%, up from 5.7% announced in September.

The positive difference came mainly from revisions in industry and trade, the sectors with the highest contributions to the GDP growth in the second quarter. Industry had a contribution of 1.9 pp, up from 1.8 pp in the previous reading, and trade had a contribution of 1.7 pp up from 1.6 pp.

The economic growth in the first half of the year was also adjusted upwards from 5.8% to 5.9%, INS announced.

