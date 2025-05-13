Two Romanian citizens arrested in Switzerland for robbing houses in evacuated village

Two Romanians were arrested during Sunday night, May 11, after robbing empty houses in the evacuated mountain village of Brienz located in the Swiss canton of Graubünden.

The village had been evacuated since November due to rock falls. The locality was, however, monitored by the authorities to prevent break-ins.

The would-be thieves apparently tried to exploit the emergency situation. The surveillance system triggered an alarm shortly before 1:30 AM local time, according to the announcement of the cantonal police of Graubünden cited by Swissinfo.ch.

With the support of drones and police dogs, the authorities managed to arrest the two Romanians, aged 36 and 24, after they fled to the town of Surava in the same canton. The police dogs found in their possession various items stolen from people's homes.

The two arrested individuals are currently being interrogated by the prosecution, the police spokesperson said.

(Photo source: Ia64 | Dreamstime.com)