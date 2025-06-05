Majority of Romanians support cuts to public spending, poll finds

A majority of Romanians support reducing public expenditures as a way to curb the national budget deficit, according to a new poll conducted by INSCOP Research and published by Informat.ro on June 4.

The survey found that 58.4% of respondents would totally agree with reducing state operating expenses unrelated to public sector salaries, while a further 18.8% said they would somewhat agree. In total, 77.1% expressed support for such a measure, compared to 5.2% who somewhat disagreed and 13.7% who totally disagreed. Another 4% were undecided or did not answer.

The poll also revealed broad demographic and political backing for expenditure cuts. Support was highest among voters of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union (USR), with approximately 90% of each group in favor. More than 65% of voters from the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) also supported the idea.

The agreement was higher among men, individuals with tertiary education, residents of Bucharest and other large cities, and public sector employees.

When asked about reducing the number of public sector employees to lower the deficit, 46.7% of respondents said they would totally agree, and 20.7% said they would somewhat agree, for a total of 67.3% in favor. Conversely, 7.8% somewhat disagreed, and 21.3% totally disagreed.

The findings come amid ongoing political negotiations over a fiscal consolidation package aimed at closing Romania’s budget gap. The emerging ruling coalition has proposed a series of revenue-boosting measures, including tax increases and spending adjustments, which are currently under debate.

“Romanians appear to be realistic about the country’s fiscal challenges and willing to support spending cuts as part of the solution,” said INSCOP Research Director Remus Ștefureac.

(Photo source: Khwanchai Phanthong/Dreamstime.com)