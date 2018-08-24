Romanians spend over 13% of salary at the beginning of the school year

Expenses related to the beginning of the school year represent 13.3% of the average monthly salary of a Romanian, which stands at RON 1,871 net (some EUR 403), according to a study by Picondi, a company that studies the e-commerce market and analyzes consumer behavior.

By comparison, Germans allocate 4% of an average monthly salary for school supplies at the start of the school year, while in countries such as Sweden, Canada, France, USA, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates the expenses don’t exceed 4% of the average salary, local Profit.ro reported.

The study covers 36 countries, including Romania, where the new school year starts in August-September.

Nigerians top the list, as they spend 54% of an average monthly salary on school supplies at the beginning of the schools year, followed by Moldovans, where the share stays at 36%. The Russians spend 18% of the average monthly salary for this event, less than the Ukrainians, who allocate 25%.

In Romania, the new school year begins on September 10 this year.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Pixabay.com)