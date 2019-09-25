Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 09/25/2019 - 11:40
People
Romanian IT specialists rewarded by Apple after finding and reporting global vulnerability
25 September 2019
Apple has recently rewarded two Romanian IT specialists who reported in July a security issue affecting the company’s devices.

The two Romanians discovered an unsecured function in the iOS software and reported it directly to the manufacturer, local Prwave.ro reported. The function, which was active when the consumers were using the smart watch as a walkie-talkie, was immediately blocked by Apple globally, and addressed following the complaint.

Marius Boeru, System Architect, and his colleague, Senior Developer, recreated the conditions and sequencing needed to reproduce the vulnerability and communicated it to the American giant.

The two have been working in the IT sector for more than 14 years and, in their spare time, they dedicate their efforts to digitization projects in the Digital Nation community. They work for international clients and were part of the team that developed the first cloud service in Romania.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

40