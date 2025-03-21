Half of Romanian consumers have reduced their discretionary spending, study shows

About 46% of Romanians believe that what they currently buy is only the bare minimum to ensure their daily living due to inflation.

In the last month, Romanians spent the most on food products (89%), utilities (82%), personal hygiene products (73%), home care products (67%), and medicines or supplements (66%), according to a Reveal Marketing Research study.

Also, 16% of Romanian respondents allocated small amounts for books, 13% of them on travel and vacations, and 7% of Romanians on hobby products.

At the same time, compared to 2022, recent data shows a significant increase in spending in the last month on basic categories, such as food (+17%), utilities (+16%), personal hygiene products (+11%), cleaning products (+8%) and medicines and supplements (+12%).

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen/Dreamstime.com)