Romanians will not need visas for the US by October, PM says

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu recently said he is "firmly convinced" that Romanians will no longer need visas to go to the US by October of this year at the latest.

The prime minister emphasized the need for continued mobilization on the part of Romanians to renew their expiring visas. He also noted that Poland went through a similar process and succeeded.

"I'll give you more news; the fiscal year in the US ends in September. I am firmly convinced that by October, at the latest, we will no longer need visas for the US. It is true that there needs to be continued mobilization on the part of Romanians to renew their visas that are nearing expiration," Ciolacu said, cited by News.ro.

"We need mobilization from Romanians and for them to understand that now is a historic moment in which we need to get involved," he added.

Last month, the government noted that the country is increasingly close to meeting the technical criteria for joining the US Visa Waiver Program. To be part of the program, countries need to have an applicant refusal rate below 3%. To reach this goal, the government says that the support of all Romanians who hold or have held a US B1/B2 visa is needed.

Prime minister Ciolacu, but also figures like tennis star Simona Halep, encouraged Romanians to renew their visas to help get the refusal rate below 3%.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)