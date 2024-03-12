Romanian tennis star Simona Halep urges Romanians to support Visa Waiver Program

Simona Halep, Romania’s tennis star and former women’s no. 1, recently urged Romanians to support the Visa Waiver Program and help increase the country’s visa approval rate.

“Thank you @usembassybucharest for the prompt support, so my team and I could travel on time to the United States for the #MiamiOpen Tennis 2024. Dear Romanians, a significant step for Romania is the chance to join the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), which requires a high visa approval rate. Over 300,000 Romanians with previous U.S. visas have the power to influence this outcome,” Help wrote on Instagram.

“Let's take advantage of this moment until September 30, 2024. Renew your U.S. visa – it can now be renewed by mail, without the need for an interview. Each renewal contributes significantly to joining this program, which facilitates travel. Together, we can cross this threshold. Your action today facilitates tomorrow's travels," she added.

Simona Halep thanked the U.S. Embassy for the support provided in ensuring her timely departure to Miami.

Halep recently departed to the US to play in the Miami Open after her suspension from tennis was lowered, allowing her to return to the court. Halep left for Miami on Monday morning, March 11, with her mother Tania, a physiotherapist, and a sparring partner, according to G4Media. The Miami tournament will be Halep's first since she has been off the circuit since August 2022.

Last month, Romanian PM Marcel Ciolacu also announced that he obtained a visa for the United States, even though he does not intend to travel there in the near future. Instead, he said he obtained it to help get Romania's visa rejection rate below 3%, an essential requirement if the country is to enter the Visa Waiver Program.

(Photo source: lcva | Dreamstime.com)