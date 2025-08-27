Romanians took out 50,000 mortgage loans in first half of 2025, report shows

About 50,000 new mortgage loans were granted at a national level in the first six months of 2025, the highest level registered in the first semester in the last five years, according to a market analysis published by online broker Ipotecare.ro and mortgage lending company SVN Romania.

The total value of the new granted mortgage loans was about EUR 3.2 billion according to SVN Credit’s calculations based on market data from the banking sector, up 60% compared with the first semester of 2024.

Including also all the refinancing methods, mortgage loans worth EUR 5.56 billion were granted in Romania in the first half of 2025, up 26% compared to the first half of the previous year.

In total, mortgage loans worth EUR 22.7 billion were in payment at the end of June 2025, up by an annual rate of 5.5%, a rhythm more than double than the one registered in 2024, according to central bank's data. SVN Credit’s analysts estimate that 2025 could close with a 7% - 8% increase in the total balance of mortgage loans in payment, a level close to the peaks around 10% recorded in 2021 – 2022.

”We estimate that the second half of the year would be just as good, with 2025 having all the prerequisites for setting a new record for the Romanian mortgage sector – and we rely on data from our national network of 24 offices, where we are working on thousands of mortgage applications that will be closed in the following months,” said Alexandru Radulescu, managing partner SVN Romania.

The average value of a mortgage loan granted in Romania in the first half of 2025 was EUR 64,000, up from EUR 62,000 registered in the first half of the previous year.

The average income of a family that applied for a mortgage loan through SVN Credit’s network during H1 2025 was EUR 2,500.

The largest share of the company’s clients, 37%, opted for a home completed between 2020 and 2025, followed by those who chose a home delivered between 2010 and 2020, with a share of 33%.

Approximately 10% of SVN Credit’s clients chose a home delivered between 1990 and 2010, while approximately 20% opted for a home completed before 1990.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tinnakorn Jorruang | Dreamstime.com)