Romanians hold mixed opinions about new president Nicușor Dan, survey shows

Romanians have mixed opinions regarding the activity carried out by Nicușor Dan in his role as president, according to the Informat.ro – INSCOP Research Barometer. Nevertheless, a fragile majority hold a positive view of him.

Specifically, 29.7% of Romanians strongly agree with the activity performed by Nicușor Dan as president of Romania, 23.5% somewhat agree (total positive: 53.2%), 5.9% somewhat disagree, and 35.9% strongly disagree (total negative: 41.8%). Roughly 5% of the total sample either didn’t know or did not answer this question.

Nicușor Dan, the former mayor of Bucharest, took office as president in late May 2025.

“The results show that Nicușor Dan’s activity as president is supported by 53.2% of respondents, with significantly higher support among USR voters (87.8%), PNL voters (80.0%), and PSD voters (66%), but very low among AUR voters (23.2%),” said Remus Ștefureac, director of INSCOP Research.

Among population groups, people with higher education report a 76.8% approval rate for the president’s activity, while those with only primary education show just 36.3%. Residents of large urban areas and Bucharest are more favorable (65–68%), compared to those in rural areas (45.8%).

“The data shows that the main challenge for president Nicușor Dan’s term is to expand his support base beyond the urban-educated electorate to include segments from rural areas, which are more conservative, lower-income, and, evidently, more vulnerable,” Ștefureac added.

The Informat.ro – INSCOP Research Barometer is a monthly opinion poll conducted by INSCOP Research at the request of the news platform Informat.ro, in partnership with the think tank Strategic Thinking Group. It aims to bring public attention to topics of interest to stimulate national conversations about various issues and public policies essential to Romania’s present and future.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)