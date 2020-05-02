Health Ministry: Romanian patients will be able to go to France for complex lung transplants

The Foch University Hospital in France, one of the most important hospitals in Europe, will receive Romanian patients who need complex lung transplant interventions, the Romanian Ministry of Health announced.
“We agreed with the specialists and the management of the medical unit to take the serious, complex cases that require lung transplant and can’t solved in Romania,” Romanian health minister Victor Costache said after the visit to Foch Hospital.
“In addition, we will also open with the French doctors a training program for Romanian specialists in the field of transplantation and oncological surgery,” Costache added.
The Ministry of Health of Romania and the Ministry of Solidarity and Health of France intend to sign a Medorandum of Understanding in the medical field. The document provides for the conclusion of partnerships, exchange of experience and good practices in sensitive areas such as major burns, lung transplant and pediatric cardiac surgery, the Romanian ministry said.
(Photo source: Pixabay.com)
