Eurostat: Romanians form most mobile nation among entire European Union

Romanians represent the largest group of European citizens living in another EU member state without having citizenship – namely 3.1 million people in 2024, a share of 22% of the total, according to Eurostat data quoted by Ziarul Financiar. They are followed by Italians and Poles with 1.5 million people each, i.e. 11% of the total.

The high mobility demonstrated by Romanians has certainly been stimulated by the wide income discrepancy between their country and the host country and comes against the business community and human resource experts complaining about the weak intra-country mobility of the local workforce (that rather reflects insufficient incentives).

In total, 13.9 million EU citizens live in a Member State other than their native one.

