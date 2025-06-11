Two Romanian citizens injured in Austria school shooting

Two Romanian citizens were injured in the recent school shooting in Graz, Austria, Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) confirmed on Wednesday, June 11, as quoted by news agency Agerpres. The victims' families have been informed, and the Romanian Embassy in Vienna is ready to provide consular assistance if requested.

"In the context of the armed attack that took place on June 10, 2025, at a school in the city of Graz, Republic of Austria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that the Romanian Embassy in Vienna took notice of the incident and contacted local authorities to obtain official information regarding the possible involvement of Romanian citizens among those affected. Austrian authorities have confirmed that two Romanian citizens are among the injured, and their families have already been informed of their condition," reads the ministry's statement.

The ministry stated that efforts are underway in line with procedures for such situations. Austrian authorities are prioritizing medical care for the victims and conducting an ongoing investigation into the attack.

Media reports said that ten people were killed, including the suspected shooter, and several others were injured, among them students and teachers. According to authorities quoted by the CNN, the suspect, a 21-year-old man who had previously attended the school but not graduated, used two weapons, a shotgun and a pistol, to carry out the killing spree, before shooting himself in a bathroom.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry noted that it remains in contact with local authorities and will provide updates as new information becomes available.

Romanian president Nicușor Dan extended his condolences to Austria and the families of the victims in a post on social media.

“My condolences president @vanderbellen after the shocking attack on a school in Graz, with so many students dead and wounded. My thoughts are with all the victims, their families and the people of Austria in these tragic moments,” reads the message on X.

