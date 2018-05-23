16.5 °C
Bucharest
May 23, 09:57

videoNine Romanians dead after minibus crash in Hungary, driver was live on Facebook

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Nine people lost their lives as a minibus registered in Romania crashed into a truck in Hungary on Tuesday afternoon, May 22.

Four of the victims were identified as Romanians while the other five are also believed to be Romanians, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, which initiated a crisis cell to assist the victims’ families.

The accident occurred as the microbus driver performed a dangerous overtaking. He was apparently broadcasting live on Facebook when the accident took place and a video of the moments before the crash is public.

[email protected]

(photo source: Police.hu)

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up to our newsletters below

Subscribe

Choose newsletter