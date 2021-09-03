Romanians buy 7.5% more new cars in Jan-Aug

New car registrations increased in the first eight months of 2021 by 7.5% compared to the same period last year, to a total of 79,320 units, according to the association of Romanian producers (ACAROM).

This lags by one third behind the 118,003 units registered in the same eight-month period of 2019, though.

At the same time, the registrations of used cars increased by 11.8%, to 270,016 units (only 8% below the 293,507 units in January-August 2019), ACAROM data show, according to Ziarul Financiar.

In August alone, Romanians registered 44.5% more new cars compared to August 2020 - 16,129 units (23,177 units in August 2019). In the case of second-hand vehicles, registered for the first time in Romania, the volume increased by 17.0% YoY, to 34,828 units (35,512 units in August 2019).

The three most popular brands in January-August were Dacia, with 21,334 new cars registered, Skoda (6,033) and Toyota (5,859), followed by Volkswagen, Hyundai and Ford.

