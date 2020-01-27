Four Romanians indicted in France for nearly 200 burglaries

Four Romanians have been charged with "organized gang robbery” and incarcerated in France, suspected of having committed nearly 200 burglaries over several months in Saône-et-Loire and Jura in eastern France, the prosecutor’s office in Chalon-sur-Saône told AFP, local News.ro reported.
“A significant number of burglaries” took place in the departments of Jura and Saône-et-Loire for months, starting November last year, the gendarmerie said in a press release.
The suspects were arrested on January 13 following yet another burglary in Jura. A total of 42 gendarmes were mobilized for the arrest of the four Romanians.
The gendarmes seized many objects during searches, including tools, silverware, jewelry and computers.
Three Romanians who allegedly managed to steal diamonds worth EUR 1 million from a French jeweller in a movie-like...
