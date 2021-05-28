Over 0.9 mln Romanians file for British residency - most of them accepted

According to official data published on Thursday, May 27, 918,270 Romanian citizens have applied for residency status in the post-Brexit United Kingdom under the Settlement Scheme for citizens of EU member states until March 31, 2021.

Only Polish citizens are more numerous than Romanians - 975,180 applications - and the Romanians are the most numerous in England, where 85% of the United Kingdom population lives, G4media.ro reported.

Of the total applications submitted by Romanian citizens, 852,310 have been resolved so far, 33% receiving Established Status (permanent residence, for those who have been in the UK for over five years), 62% Default Status (temporary residence for those who have been in the UK under five years, with the right to apply for the Established Status when the five-year period is completed), and 5% of applications were rejected, according to data released on Thursday by the British Home Office.

These applications are made on the internet, with proof of the period of stay in the UK, identity and a criminal record check.

The data on the estimation of the Romanian population in the UK for the year ended June 30, 2020 showed a number of 404,000 Romanian citizens present in Great Britain.

