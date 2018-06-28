How do Romanians choose the best hotel for their holidays?

More than half (53%) of the Romanian respondents to an international travel study initiated by momondo in 2018 said they prefer to stay at the hotel during their holidays, with fewer choosing to rent a room, an apartment or a house (29%), local Profit.ro reported.

When choosing a hotel, the Romanians mainly take into account three criteria, which they consider essential. These are: breakfast included in the price (66%), free Wi-Fi (60%) and beach proximity (57%). Things are a bit different in the case of young people aged 18 to 22, as the access to Wi-Fi is the most important criterion for 70% of them.

The survey also revealed that while the women are interested to know if there is a hair dryer in the room, men want to know if there is a mini-bar or conditions for sports activities.

When asked what is the most important aspect when choosing a holiday hotel, 62% of Romanian respondents chose comfort, especially the women. At the same time, the hotel’s proximity to the sights they’re planning to see (56%) and the level of noise in the room (54%) are two other aspects that both men and women find important.

When it comes to accommodation costs, almost half (45%) of Romanians typically pay between EUR 17 and EUR 41 per night. Of these, most are aged between 23 and 55 years.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Pixabay)