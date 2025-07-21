Study: Most Romanians believe AI can reduce corruption in public institutions

A new study by RoCoach and Novel Research shows that 72% of Romanians believe artificial intelligence (AI) could help reduce corruption and increase transparency in public institutions. The findings reflect growing public interest in how technology, including digital records and the use of AI, could improve administrative efficiency.

Despite this optimism, 44.5% of respondents say that AI integration should be accompanied by structural reforms and control mechanisms.

About 27% support using AI in public administration as long as final decisions remain with humans, and only 5% believe AI will have no impact on the public sector.

Concerns about risks such as lack of transparency and accountability are shared by 15.2% of participants. At the same time, 23.6% say AI could simplify procedures and reduce bureaucracy. Just 9.5% view AI as having a solely negative impact.

“AI can be a valuable tool for public administration, with real potential to bring greater efficiency and transparency, but I don’t believe it should replace the human element. People aren’t just asking for faster digital services - they also want a clear framework for responsibility and oversight. This is a strong signal that Romanian society approaches technological innovation with openness, but also with the ethical caution needed in a context where state decisions directly impact our lives,” said Mihai Stănescu, founder of RoCoach and developer of the Organizational Transition Quotient (ORQ).

“Romanians are showing openness towards AI and are sending a clear message of balance and responsibility: technology is welcome, as long as it remains under human control and operates within a well-defined framework of values, rules, and accountability. This reaction reflects a mature and considered expectation - that innovation must be accompanied by transparency, regulation, and genuine dialogue with citizens,” added Marian Marcu, Managing Partner at Novel Research.

The study was conducted between May and June 2025 on a sample of 800 professionally active urban residents aged 18 to 64, using an online survey method.

(Photo source: Hakinmhan/Dreamstime.com)