Three Romanian universities picked by EC to set up pilot university clusters

Three Romanian universities have been picked by the European Commission in the competition for the creation of the first 17 European pilot universities in international consortia.

SNSPA opens the list of Romanian universities that will receive European funding to create a European university in the consortium "CIVICA - The European University in Social Sciences", together with 6 international universities. The University of Bucharest follows - with the consortium "CIVIS - the European civic university alliance" and the Technical University of Civil Engineering of Bucharest, declared a winner with the consensus "CONEXUS - European University for Smart Urban Coastal Sustainability".

Each of the consortia designated as winners of the European Commission receives approximately EUR 5 million for the European university to be operationalised by the consortium.

(Photo source: Facebook/Universitatea din Bucuresti)